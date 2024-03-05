Bengaluru Blast: NIA Conducts Inspection at Rameshwaram Café, Reviews CCTV Footage

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a lightning operation after taking up the Rameswaram Cafe bombing case in Whitefield, which shocked the city, and arrested five people in several parts of Chennai. NIA officials raided some houses near Siddayal Town and Bidariyar Temple in Chennai and arrested five people and are interrogating them at an undisclosed location. The NIA officials, who took over the investigation into the case yesterday, alerted their paid insurgents in Chennai. Acting on the information given by them, the authorities have arrested five people in Chennai. Four of those arrested in Chennai are known as Nazir, a notorious terrorist from RT Nagar. Those who are connected with him have been found in the investigation and further investigation has been undertaken in this regard. Samshuddin's house was raided near the Keelakarai area of Ramanathapuram district in Tamil Nadu. Nazir, who is currently in Parappan Agrahara Jail, is a notorious terrorist who hatches his conspiracies from jail.

It is known that he has planned to attract Muslim youths who are involved in criminal cases and go to jail, brainwash them and make them participate in violent acts after their release from jail. A year ago, a live grenade and a pistol were found in a house in Sultan Palya of RT Nagar. Several items were seized and the case was transferred to the NIA for further investigation. National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials have conducted an operation in 17 places in 7 states including Karnataka, Bangalore, Tamil Nadu in connection with inciting the inmates serving sentences in jail to commit acts of terrorism. Since morning, the authorities have conducted a search operation in the places related to the accused. Terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Toida terrorizes inmates in Parappan Agrahara Jail. Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have visited the Rameswaram Cafe in Whitefield where the bomb blast took place. After checking the location of the explosion of the Rameswaram Cafe, and the CCTV footage, they got information from the staff working in the cafe. NIA SP along with three officers visited the place and conducted an inspection and gathered information.

The CCTV footage of the suspect in the Rameswaram cafe blast case coming and going to the cafe within just 9 minutes. of the café. Footage captured on CCTV shows the suspect entering and leaving the cafe. On March 1 at 11:34 am, the accused got off the bus and went straight to the cafe and ordered Rawa Idli. He ate and went back at 11:43. But he had a bag with him on both occasions when coming and going back. The video shows the man walking into the cafe with the bag and leaving. Another scene is also available: With the bag before the suspect arrived at the cafe. There is also a scene of getting off the bus with the bag. The suspect alighted from the BMTC bus at a stop opposite Rameswaram Cafe and headed towards the cafe. It can be seen in the scene that he is wearing a white cap on his head and a bag on his shoulder.