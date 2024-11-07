Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Driver Dies of Heart Attack While Driving, Conductor Prevents Major Accident by Taking Control of Vehicle (Watch Video)

Bengaluru, Karnataka (November 7, 2024): A 40-year-old bus driver with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) died of a heart attack while driving on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. while the bus was traveling from Nelamangala to Dasanapura.

CCTV footage from the bus showed the driver, identified as Kiran Kumar, appeared to become dizzy before hitting another bus on his left side. The collision caused cracks in the glass on the affected side.

Tragedy and Heroism: A BMTC bus driver suffered a fatal heart attack mid-route, but quick-thinking conductor Obalesh took the wheel, safely steering the bus to prevent disaster. His bravery saved countless lives. 🙏🚌 #Bengaluru#BMTC#HeartAttack#ViralVideos#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/eFxIdaCQKb — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) November 7, 2024

Within seconds, the bus conductor, Obalesh, took control of the vehicle, applied the brakes, and safely brought the bus to a stop on the roadside.

BMTC officials said that Kumar was operating bus number KA 57 F-4007 on route 256 M/1. He suffered a heart attack while on duty, and despite efforts by the conductor to rush him to a nearby hospital, doctors later confirmed his death.

Senior BMTC officials visited Kumar's family to offer their sympathies and provided an ex-gratia payment to assist with final rites.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Kiran Kumar, a driver from Depot 40, who passed away due to a sudden heart attack on November 6. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) expresses its deepest condolences to the family of Kiran Kumar. "The corporation prays for the peace of his soul. Senior officials from BMTC visited the family, offering their sympathies and providing an ex-gratia payment to help with the final rites," the BMTC said in a statement.