Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs BMTC Bus Conductor After Being Asked to Move Away from Door (Watch Video)

Bengaluru, Karnataka (October 2, 2024): A bus conductor was stabbed by a passenger on Tuesday evening after he asked the man to move away from the door of a moving Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Volvo bus.

A 45-year-old BMTC bus conductor in Bengaluru was stabbed by a passenger for asking him not to travel on the footboard. The accused, Harsh Sinha, a former call center worker from Jharkhand.#LokmatTimes#Bengaluru#BusIncident#PublicSafety#Viralpic.twitter.com/H3AdFiM0IJ — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 2, 2024

The conductor, identified as Yogesh, was stabbed in the stomach by Harsh Sinha, a 25-year-old man from Jharkhand. The incident occurred near the Whitefield police station when Yogesh requested Sinha to step back for safety.

Witnesses reported that Sinha attacked Yogesh in a fit of rage. A video circulating on social media shows Sinha attempting to escape by breaking the bus windows and doors, which caused panic among the other passengers.

In response, commuters quickly locked Sinha inside the bus until authorities arrived. Sinha had been working at a BPO in Bengaluru but was reportedly fired from his job on Sept. 20, which may have contributed to his aggressive behavior.

Passengers detained Sinha and handed him over to the Whitefield police. Yogesh was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and local police are investigating the incident.

