Bengaluru Shocker: Ola Auto Driver Harasses and Physically Assaults Woman After She Cancels Ride (Watch Video)

Bengaluru witnessed a disturbing incident on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, when an Ola autorickshaw driver harassed and physically assaulted a woman after she cancelled one of two rides she had booked. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for action following the viral spread of a video capturing the altercation on social media.

The victim said she and her friend booked two Ola autos due to heavy traffic. After getting into one of the autos, she cancelled the second ride. The driver of the cancelled auto, however, followed them and began to harass and threaten them. In a video of the incident recorded by the victim on her mobile phone, the driver can be seen shouting at the woman and making derogatory remarks. She can be seen asking the driver why he slapped her. He reportedly threatened to beat Niti with his slippers, and bystanders remained passive.

She took to social media to share her ordeal, expressing her frustration with Ola's lack of response to her complaint.

“Yesterday I faced severe harassment and was physically assaulted by your auto driver in Bangalore after a simple ride cancellation. Despite reporting, your customer support has been unresponsive. Immediate action is needed!” she said in her post on X.

“Yesterday in Bangalore, my friend & I booked two autos on Ola due to peak hours. I arrived first, so she canceled hers. The other auto driver followed us, furious. Despite explaining the situation, he started shouting and hurling abuses, she further added.

“The driver went on to verbally assault us, questioning whether the auto belonged to my father and making derogatory comments. I began recording, which enraged him further. When I mentioned reporting him, he challenged me, showing no fear of consequences,” she added.

Such behaviour is unacceptable



Few ppl like him give auto drivers community a bad name



In response to the incident, Karnataka Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Traffic and Safety, Alok Kumar, said, “Such behavior is unacceptable. A few people like him give the auto driver community a bad name. I have informed the concerned authorities to take appropriate action.”