Bengaluru Viral Video: Woman Deliberately Hits Speeding Car on Busy Road, Incident Caught on Dashcam

A shocking incident unfolded on a busy Bengaluru road when a woman was caught on camera deliberately hitting vehicles. A dashcam footage captured the eerie scene where the woman stood in the middle of the road, intentionally banging herself against the bonnet of a car.

While driving in Bengaluru, a man encountered an unexpected and troubling sight. A woman standing in the middle of a busy road, deliberately hitting passing vehicles.#Bengaluru#Woman#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/fZBaghRJSc — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 29, 2024

The incident occurred when a man was driving through the city. Upon noticing the woman standing in the middle of the road, the driver slowed down to avoid any accidents. However, the woman, seemingly unperturbed, continued her actions, even falling onto the car's bonnet.

Read Also | Viral Video: Woman Dragged by Train While Crossing Tracks at Jalgaon Station, Rescued by Quick-Thinking RPF Jawan

Passengers in the car, alerted to the woman's behavior, urged the driver to reverse quickly. However, the woman remained unfazed, continuing her act as if she had been hit by the car.

Despite the woman's efforts to provoke a reaction, the occupants of the car remained calm and unfazed. Realizing that her tactics were not working, the woman eventually stepped aside and targeted other vehicles on the road.

The incident has sparked debate online, with many speculating about the woman's mental state or motives. Some suggest that she may be mentally unwell or even possessed, while others believe she may be attempting to extort money from drivers.