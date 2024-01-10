Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Seeks Hefty ₹2.5 Lakh Alimony Accused Husband of Physical Abuse

The investigation into the tragic death of a 4-year-old boy in Goa has taken a startling turn, with police now believing the mother, 39-year-old Suchana Seth, may have premeditated the act and fabricated a subsequent suicide attempt.

Seth, a startup CEO, was locked in a heated divorce battle with her husband, Venkat Raman. Local media reports, citing Live Hindustan, detail Seth's demands for ₹2.5 lakh per month in alimony, alleging Raman's annual income exceeding ₹1 crore. She further accused him of physical abuse against her and their son, presenting WhatsApp messages and medical records as evidence. Raman, while contesting the accusations, was subjected to a court order restricting communication with his wife and child, except on designated days. Weekly visitation rights granted to Raman reportedly upset Seth, and authorities suggest this legal decision may have played a role in her actions.

The domestic violence case was last heard on December 12, 2023, over three weeks before Seth and her son moved to a Candolim apartment where the alleged murder occurred. The hearing was subsequently postponed to January 29, 2024. The couple married in November 2010, and their son was born in August 2019. They had been separated since March 2021.

Mother used Cough Syrup to kill her son.

Seth, 39, was arrested Tuesday as she attempted to flee Goa with her son's body stuffed in a bag. The gruesome discovery unfolded when apartment staff cleaning her room found a bloodstained towel and alerted authorities. Police intercepted the taxi transporting Seth to Bengaluru and apprehended her.

Initial reports suggested a possible suicide attempt by Seth, but authorities now believe she may have fabricated the story. Evidence points to a deliberate act, with suspicion mounting that Seth drugged her son with cough syrup before smothering him with a pillow. Two empty cough syrup bottles were found in the apartment, believed to be the scene of the crime.