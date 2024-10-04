Bengaluru College Bomb Scare: BIT, BMSCE and MSRIT Receive Threat Mails

Three colleges in Bengaluru received bomb threats via email on Friday, prompting swift action by police and bomb disposal squads. The targeted institutions are BMS College, MS Ramaiah College, and BIT College, located in Sadashivanagar, Hanumantha Nagar, and Basavanagudi, respectively.

Karnataka | A bomb threat received by BIT, BMSCE, MSRIT. Bomb disposal squad and related squads on the job to verify the same. Case registered in Hanumanthnagar PS to trace the source: DCP South — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024

Police, including bomb disposal squads, are currently on the scene, conducting thorough inspections. Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Lokesh, confirmed the threats, saying, "A bomb threat was received by BIT, BMSCE, MSRIT. Bomb disposal squads and related squads are on the job to verify the claim."

Police have registered cases at Hanumantha Nagar and Sadashivanagar police stations to trace the source of the emails. Inspections have been ongoing for the past half hour, with the police closely monitoring the situation.