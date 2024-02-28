Bengaluru: Farmer Stopped at Rajajinagar Metro for 'Untidy' Clothes; NHRC Asks for Detailed Report Within Four Weeks

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has recently taken suo motu cognizance of a distressing incident reported in the media. According to the report, a farmer was stopped from boarding a metro train at the Rajajinagar station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, due to the untidy state of his clothes.

Expressing deep concern over the incident, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Government of Karnataka and the Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The commission has requested a comprehensive report on the matter within four weeks. It should also include the steps taken/ proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

According to the media report, carried on 27th February, 2024, the farmer was visible in the video standing with a sack of goods on his head at the bag checking point of the metro station. When an official stopped the farmer, another passenger objected to his action and asked him to show the rule that made a dress code mandatory for the metro passengers or whether the metro was meant only for VIPs. He shared the video of the incident on social media.

