Bengaluru Hostel Murder: Man Accused of Killing Woman Arrested in Madhya Pradesh; CCTV of Crime Goes Viral

A murder accused was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for brutally killing a 24-year-old woman inside her hostel in Bengaluru. City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said the man is being brought to the city for further investigation.

Kriti Kumari, the victim who originally hails from Bihar, was staying as a paying guest (PG) in the Koramangala neighbourhood of Bengaluru. On the night of Tuesday (July 23), a man with a knife barged into the hostel building at around 11 PM and slit Kumari's throat, and fled the spot.

According to the reports, the accused is the boyfriend of the victim's roommate at the hostel. Both the accused and the roommate used to fight over him being unemployed. Often, when the fight turned ugly, Kumari would intervene to escalate matters. She advised her roommate to distance herself from the man. This provoked the man, which led him to kill Ms Kumari.

The horrific murder was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the hostel premises. Now, the CCTV footage has gone viral on social media websites.

The horrific murder was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the hostel premises. Now, the CCTV footage has gone viral on social media websites. In a viral video, the man knocks on the room's door. Upon opening the door, the accused dragged the victim Kumari into the corridor, pinning her against the wall.

Despite her attempts to resist, the attacker overpowered her, repeatedly stabbing her in the neck before fleeing. Other residents rushed out upon hearing the commotion, with one immediately calling the police.