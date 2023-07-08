Bengaluru may see cold weather this week: IMD

Residents in India's IT capital are witnessing unusual cold weather for the past few days. According to Prasad, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the current cold weather in the city is due to heavy rainfall in the coastal region and Western Ghats. The increased wind flow from the west is bringing in moisture, resulting in the cold temperatures.

Several places in the coastal region have received significant rainfall, with Udupi and Manki recording the highest rainfall at 18 cm. The south-west monsoon has been active, reducing the rainfall deficit in coastal areas to less than 15%. The overall rainfall deficit in the state has also decreased from 70% to 27%. In south interior Karnataka, Bhagamandala received the highest rainfall at 23 cm, followed by Virajpet with 12 cm and Kottigehara Sringeri with 7 cm.

A trough extending from south Gujarat to north Kerala has caused slightly reduced intensity, resulting in a yellow alert for coastal districts, Kodagu and Shivamogga, and light to moderate rainfall expected in Bengaluru for the next three days. The weather will be cloudy, and the surface wind may be strong, ranging from 30 to 40 kmph.

IMD has predicted ‘generally cloudy sky with light rain’ for Bengaluru over the next five days, and ‘partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm’ for July 11 and 12. Rains, which were deficit in Karnataka in June, have already picked up across the State. According to IMD, while most parts of the State are expected to receive normal or slightly above normal rainfall in July, south eastern districts of Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru districts are likely to receive slightly below normal rainfall in July