Bengaluru Metro Services To Be Partially Curtailed on Green Line for Safety Inspection on October 3

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced that Metro train services on the Green Line will be partially curtailed on October 3 to facilitate a statutory safety inspection. This measure is being taken in preparation for the opening of a new section of the Metro line.

In a statement, the BMRCL announced that due to the Statutory Safety Inspection of the newly constructed extension between Nagasandra and Madavara Metro stations, conducted by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (Southern Circle), there will be changes in train operations on the Green Line between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on October 3.

Curtailment of Metro Rail services on Green Line between Nagasandra & Peenya Industry - on 3.10.2024 due to CMRS Inspection between Nagasandra & Madavara on 3-4 oct 2024. Public & Metro Commuters may kindly note the change. pic.twitter.com/c6klCDnoe7 — ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) October 1, 2024

On this date, train services will not be available between Nagasandra and Peenya Industry Metro stations from 10 am to 2 pm. During this period, trains on the Green Line will operate only between Peenya Industry and Silk Institute Metro stations. The last train to run up to Nagasandra will depart from Silk Institute at 9 a.m. before the service curtailment begins. The statement also clarified that there will be no changes to metro operations on the Purple Line.