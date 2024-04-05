Bengaluru: NIA Identifies Suspects in Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

Published: April 5, 2024

Bengaluru: NIA Identifies Suspects in Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in its inquiry into the March 1 explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe along ITPL Road in Bengaluru. According to the agency, the individual responsible for orchestrating the IED blast has been identified as Mussavir Hussain Shazib, with Abdul Matheen Taahaa identified as his co-conspirator. Both suspects are reported to be residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, as per the NIA's findings.

A bomb explosion at the popular eatery, Rameswaram Cafe, in Bengaluru  resulted in nine injuries, triggering a comprehensive investigation. Initial suspicions of a gas leak were dispelled, revealing a potential improvised explosive device (IED) inside a bag at the eatery as the likely cause. Both the NIA and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) are actively engaged in the investigation, with local NIA officials on-site.

