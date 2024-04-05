NIA Interrogates BJP Leader in Rameswaram Cafe Blast Case: Reports

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has questioned a leader from the BJP city unit in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga, regarding the Rameswaram Cafe bombing incident in Bengaluru.

This move follows NIA raids on several residences and establishments approximately 10 days ago, as part of the investigation into the Rameswaram cafe bomb blast case, during which documents were seized.

The interrogation of the BJP leader is reportedly connected to his involvement with two individuals associated with a mobile shop, who were previously questioned by the NIA. On March 1, an IED explosion occurred in the well-known Whitefield restaurant Rameshwaram Café, injuring at least nine people.The blast took place at 1pm and the police also found a suspect in the CCTV camera footage, keeping a bag inside the cafe