Bengaluru on Alert After Airport and Malls Receive Bomb Threat from Jaish-e-Mohammed

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner received a bomb threat on his official email on 30 November, warning of attacks at Kempegowda International Airport and several malls in the city.The email, sent under the name “Mohit Kumar,” prompted the police to register an FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, ANI reported. The threat mail reads, “This is a warning from the Jaish-e-Mohammed White Collar Terror Team. We targeted Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Orion Mall, Lulu Mall, Forum South Mall, Mantri Square Mall, and Lulu Mall for a bomb blast at 7 pm onwards. Thanks to our Allah and our master Mohit for serving our nation better…” Following this, an FIR was registered under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The threat mail came just days after police began a crackdown on the "white-collar terror module" linked to the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort that left 15 people dead and several others injured.

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) investigation into the case has revealed that five doctors had raised funds to finance a conspiracy to execute coordinated terror strikes across multiple cities. The 'white collar' terror module was busted by Jammu and Kashmir police along with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. It led the investigators to a Faridabad university where 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered. The Red Fort blast on November 10 evening came hours after eight people, including three doctors, were arrested and 2,900 kg of explosives seized with the uncovering of a "white collar" terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, in the day a Kuwait to Hyderabad IndiGo flight was diverted to Mumbai on Tuesday after a threat message warned of a human bomb onboard the aircraft. The threat, conveyed through a detailed email received at the Hyderabad airport, was assessed as specific by authorities. Following the message, the flight landed at the Mumbai airport and was being checked in the isolation area on the airport premises. All precautionary measures were put in place. Security teams, including emergency responders, were on standby as officials monitored the situation closely. Later, an official statement by a spokesperson for the airlines said, “A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E1234 operating from Kuwait to Hyderabad on 2nd December 2025, due to which the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai." “Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft was cleared for operations," the spokesperson said.