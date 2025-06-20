Bengaluru Police raid over 17 bars for illegally employing female servers, engaging in unlawful activities

Bengaluru, June 20 The Bengaluru Police have raided 17 bars across the city on charges of illegally employing female servers and engaging in unlawful activities. The bars were also conducting overtime operations and obscene dances, violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

A statement released in this regard by the office of the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner on Friday stated that 11 special teams had conducted raids and found violations of guidelines.

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner received credible information that several bars and restaurants in the West zone of the city were illegally employing female servers and engaging in unlawful activities. Based on this information, 11 special police teams were formed in the West zone.

"A special raid was conducted on bars and restaurants falling under the jurisdictions of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park and Ashoknagar Police Stations,” the statement said.

During the raid, it was found that 19 bars and restaurants were violating regulations by employing female workers who were provocatively dressed and standing near customers’ tables in an indecent manner. Further violations included the absence of appointed female security guards, lack of cleanliness in kitchen areas, not designating or maintaining a proper smoking zone and operating beyond permitted hours, the statement said.

Customers who violated the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) regulations were fined on the spot. Reports have been submitted to the respective police stations for further legal action against the owners of the bars and restaurants, according to the statement.

Another significant finding was that violations were not limited to police regulations but also extended to health and excise departments. These findings have been communicated to the concerned departments, requesting appropriate action. Strict monitoring will continue for these commercial establishments in the coming days. If found violating regulations again, their licences will be cancelled, the statement said.

"If the public faces any inconvenience or notices any such violations, they are encouraged to call the helpline number. The identity of informants will be kept confidential,” Bengaluru Police said in the statement.

This special raid operation was conducted under the guidance of C. Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Police, West Zone, and under the leadership of S. Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, with the involvement of officers and staff from the Central and West Divisions as part of the 11 special police teams.

