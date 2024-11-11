Bengaluru Power Cut: No Electricity In THESE Areas on November 14 Due to Maintenance Work

Bengaluru, Karnataka (November 11, 2024): Several areas of Bengaluru are set to experience power outages on November 14 due to routine line repairs and maintenance carried out by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL), officials said.

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has expressed regret over the disruption and advised consumers to contact their helpline at 1912 or visit their website at http://bescom.karnataka.gov.in for further information.

According to BESCOM, the maintenance work will affect power supply in multiple regions. The impacted locations include Vijayapura town, Yellamma Dharmapura, Beedigana Hally, Badavanahalli, Venkategiri, Kote, Hurulugurki, Mudugurki, Bijjwara, Harohalli, Dandiganahalli, Kammasandra, Timmasandra, Muddenahalli, Narayanapura, Gode Muddenahalli, and nearby villages under the Gummanahalli Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

The outages are expected to occur as part of the regular maintenance activities and are expected to last for a specified period, with exact timings detailed in the BESCOM release.