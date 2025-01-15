Bengaluru Power Cut: Over 100 Areas To Face Outage On January 16 Due To Maintenance Work
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a scheduled power outage on Thursday, January 16, due to essential maintenance work. The outage will occur between 11:00 am and 5:00 pm across multiple areas in the city. This outage is scheduled to last from 10 AM to 5 PM which will affect over 100 areas.
Scheduled power cuts like this one are part of BESCOM’s efforts to enhance the reliability of electricity supply in Bengaluru. While temporary disruptions can be inconvenient, they are essential for ensuring that the power infrastructure remains safe and efficient.
Residents in the following areas are advised to prepare for the power interruption:
Old Baiyappanahalli
Nagenapalya
Satyanagar
Gajendranagar
S Kumar Layout
Andhra Bank Road
Cookson Road
Davis Road
Oil Mill Road
Sadashiva Temple Road
Kamanahalli Main Road
KHB Colony
Jaibharat Nagar
CK Garden
D'Costa Layout
Hutchins Road
North Road
Wheeler Road
Ashoka Road
Banasawadi Railway Station Road
Mariamma Temple Street
Lazar Layout
Vivekananda Nagar
Klein Road
Telephone Exchange Road
Gangmen Quarters
Hutchins Road Park Road
Sanshananagar Slum
5th and 6th Cross Hutchins Road
Physically Handicapped (PWD) Institute
Lingarajpur
Karyanapalya
Ramachandrappa Layout
Karamchand Layout
Aokha Layout
Srinivasa Layout
Spectra Apartments
Milton Street
Puravankara Apartments
ITC Main Road
Lewis Road
Krishnappa Garden
Raghavappa Garden
Jeevanhalli Park Road
Sri Dhariyam Eye Hospital
Heerachand Layout
Orion Mall
Banasawadi Main Road
Thyagaraj Layout (Prema Karyappa)
Mudappa Road
Kempanna Road
Raghavappa Road
Mukunda Theatre
Pawan Racing Home
Post Office Road
Venkataramana Layout
MSO Colony
MEG Offices Colony
Pranav Diagnostics
St. John's Road
Rukmini Colony
Mamundi Pillai Street
Hall Road
Roger Road
Pillanna Garden 1st Phase
New Bangalore Layout
Chinappa Gordon
SK Garden
Harris Road
Bore Bank Road
