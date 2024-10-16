Bengaluru Rains: Disaster Response Force Personnel Deployed After Heavy Rain Forecast

Disaster response personnel have been deployed in Bengaluru due to a forecast of heavy rainfall. According to officials, the city recorded 66.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8:30 AM on Wednesday. The continuous downpour disrupted daily life, causing waterlogging and traffic congestion in various areas of the city on Tuesday.

Schools in the Bengaluru Urban district will be closed on Wednesday, and numerous information technology, biotechnology, and private companies have allowed their employees to work from home, according to officials. Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda announced that approximately 60 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Karnataka State Disaster Response Force (KSDRF) have been deployed in the city.

"We are redeploying another 40 personnel to be on stand by for any necessity. We have put Fire and Emergency Services on stand by for immediate response," he said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast for very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls on Wednesday for the coastal, north interior, and south interior regions of Karnataka. The IMD anticipates significant rainfall in Bengaluru and neighboring districts through October 18. Overcast conditions are expected to persist in the city for the next three to four days.

Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society said: "We are prioritising the safety and well-being of all working in IT, BT and private companies located in Bengaluru." "As transportation systems may be disrupted due to flooding, waterlogging, and traffic congestion, commuting to office premises could pose risks," it said, recommending work from home option for those employees.