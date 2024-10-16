Chennai Rains: Heavy Downpours Continue, Waterlogging and Transport Disruptions; Red Alert Issued for October 17-18

Chennai and several other regions of Tamil Nadu were hit by heavy rain on Wednesday, causing residential neighborhoods and roads to become inundated with knee-deep water. The downpour resulted in significant traffic congestion and disruptions to public transport services. Footage from the city revealed extensive waterlogging in various areas, including the Madley Subway and Mambalam.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for certain areas of Tamil Nadu, warning of "very heavy rainfall" expected on October 17 and 18. On Tuesday, heavy rainfall caused streets and roads to flood with muddy water, and debris was seen floating in the Pattalam area of the city.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin assessed the rain situation in Chennai on Tuesday amid continuous downpours. During his visit to the rain-affected areas, he was seen sharing a cup of hot tea with rescue and relief workers. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also inspected the Integrated Control and Command Centre in Chennai, providing updates on the ongoing situation.

Speaking about the rain situation, Udhayanidhi Stalin informed on Tuesday, "Around 5 cm average rainfall has been recorded in Chennai in the last 24 hours. Things are very much under control. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Sholinganallur and Teynampet area, around 6 cm. No power cuts were encountered in any area in Chennai."

