Bengaluru Rains: Holiday Declared for Schools and Anganwadis Today Due to Heavy Rainfall in City

Waterlogging in low-lying areas and roads are flooded with rain water as heavy downpours are put to halt the daily life routine of Bengalureans on Monday, October 21. The District Collector declared a holiday for schools and anganwadis due to rainfall.

The decision was made as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of children and institutional staff amid bad weather conditions in Bengaluru city, which also created traffic chaos in several areas.

Dear citizens, These are the rain forecast details of today 21.10.2024. There is a chance to moderate to heavy rain so pls follow this precautions where heavy rain will come in this following areas.



Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible. — Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (@Bbmpcares) October 21, 2024

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has advised the people of Bengaluru to take several precautionary measures as heavy rain is expected and there is a forecast of rain. BBMP has advised that if you need any help, please call 1533.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert predicting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for the next three hours. It is said that the rain will disrupt the power supply in some areas and warned of damage to structures and the uprooting of tree branches.