Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe remark row: DMK Complains to ECI against Shobha Karandlaje

On Tuesday controversy stirred when union minister Shobha Karandlaje made a shocking statement that people from Tamil Nadu placed a bomb in a Bengaluru Cafe. Following which DMK has filed an official complaint to Election Commission of India.

Shobha Karandlaje was speaking at a protest in connection with the recent attack on a mobile shop owner in Bengaluru, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said, “People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there and plant bombs here. They placed a bomb in the cafe.”

DMK files a complaint with the Election Commission of India over Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's recent statement alleging that "people of Tamil Nadu were behind the Rameshwaram cafe blast, which took place in Bengaluru on March 1. pic.twitter.com/Qe2LEGCmJG — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2024

NIA in search of Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is yet to arrest the suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The low-intensity explosion happened at a well-known restaurant in Bengaluru on March 1, injuring 10 individuals. It was executed using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) set with a one-hour timer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the incident and has offered a Rs 10 lakh cash reward for details on the individual responsible for the explosion.

Legal Action should be taken on Shobha Karandlaje hate speech.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also strongly condemned BJP leader's remarks saying it “reckless statement,” and said that such assertions could only be made by someone with direct involvement or detailed knowledge of the ongoing investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. “One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP,” Stalin said on its official X (formerly Twitter).

Stalin also sought legal action against Karandlaje and demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) respond to the “hate speech.”