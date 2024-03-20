Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Says Tamil Nadu People Plant Bomb in Bengaluru; CM Stalin Terms Statement ‘Reckless’

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday stirred controversy, saying that people from Tamil Nadu placed a bomb in a Bengaluru cafe. She was speaking at a protest in connection with the recent attack on a mobile shop owner in Bengaluru, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said, “People from Tamil Nadu come here, get trained there and plant bombs here. They placed a bomb in the cafe.”

However, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is yet to arrest the suspect in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin strongly condemned BJP leader's remarks saying it “reckless statement,” and said that such assertions could only be made by someone with direct involvement or detailed knowledge of the ongoing investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.

Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this… https://t.co/wIgk4oK3dh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 19, 2024

“One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP,” Stalin said on its official X (formerly Twitter).

Stalin also sought legal action against Karandlaje and demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) respond to the “hate speech.”