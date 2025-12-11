Bengaluru: Robber Mugged by Four Men Right After Committing Theft, Loses Gold and Cash

Karnataka: Man who broke into three house stole 90 grams of gold and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash and then committing two more burglaries, got robbed by another thief. This incident occurred in Bengaluru's Mandur crematorium.

According to NDTV report, four men beat robber and robbed him of the gold, cash and other valuables. Crime came to light, when man attempted to sell a stolen gold chain last week. During investigation he told police that, he was robbed by four men.

Police tracked down robbers and then arrested four thieves and recovered 447 grams of gold, over Rs 28,000 and a two-wheeler. Recovered goods were valued at a total of Rs 70 lakh. Investigation confirmed that the gang was not involved with the thief who was mugged near the crematorium. They simply took advantage of the situation and stole from the thief.