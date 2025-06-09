Bengaluru Shocker: 36-Year-Old Married Woman Murdered by Lover in Hotel; Stabs Her 17 Times

Karnataka, Bengaluru (June 9,2025): A shocking murder has come to light from Karnataka's capital city. A 36-year-old married woman named Harini was brutally stabbed to death by her 25-year-old lover Yash inside an OYO hotel located in Poorna Prajna Layout. The accused stabbed her 17 times with a knife.

Yash is a software engineer while Harini was married. The two were in an extramarital relationship. According to police, they had met at a local fair and developed a close bond over time. Their affair led to growing suspicion from Harini's husband, Dase Gowda. He eventually checked her phone and discovered messages and calls between Harini and Yash.

Following this, Gowda confined Harini to their home. Yash, unable to contact her, became mentally unstable. On June 6, after several days without communication, Harini finally responded. Yash asked her to meet him at the OYO hotel.

According to police, the two first had physical relations. After that, Yash attacked Harini with a knife and killed her. During interrogation, Yash confessed that he committed the murder because Harini was trying to distance herself from him.

The police have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway.