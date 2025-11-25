Bengaluru Shocker: Capgemini Engineer Loses ₹48 Lakh in Fake Ayurvedic Sex-Health Cure, Suffers Kidney Failure
A shocking fraud case has come to light in Bengaluru, where a highly qualified software engineer working at Capgemini was conned of more than ₹48 lakh under the pretext of Ayurvedic treatment for sexual health issues. Instead of recovering, the engineer’s health deteriorated severely, and he eventually suffered kidney failure due to the so-called herbal medicines. He had borrowed heavily from banks and friends to fund these treatments. The victim, a resident of Shivamogga, got married in 2023. Soon after, he experienced private health concerns and had already begun proper medical treatment at a multi-speciality hospital in Kengeri. In May 2025, during the course of his treatment, he noticed a roadside Ayurvedic tent near KLE Law College displaying claims of “Immediate Solution.” Distressed, he entered the tent, where he met a man named Vijay, who introduced himself as an Ayurvedic expert. He promised a permanent cure through rare herbs and special oils.