Bengaluru Shocker: Capgemini Engineer Loses ₹48 Lakh in Fake Ayurvedic Sex-Health Cure, Suffers Kidney Failure

A shocking fraud case has come to light in Bengaluru, where a highly qualified software engineer working at Capgemini was conned of more than ₹48 lakh under the pretext of Ayurvedic treatment for sexual health issues. Instead of recovering, the engineer’s health deteriorated severely, and he eventually suffered kidney failure due to the so-called herbal medicines. He had borrowed heavily from banks and friends to fund these treatments. The victim, a resident of Shivamogga, got married in 2023. Soon after, he experienced private health concerns and had already begun proper medical treatment at a multi-speciality hospital in Kengeri. In May 2025, during the course of his treatment, he noticed a roadside Ayurvedic tent near KLE Law College displaying claims of “Immediate Solution.” Distressed, he entered the tent, where he met a man named Vijay, who introduced himself as an Ayurvedic expert. He promised a permanent cure through rare herbs and special oils.

Vijay first instructed him to buy “Devaraj Buti” from a Yeshwanthpur shop, claiming it cost ₹1.6 lakh per gram. Trusting him, the engineer made the purchase. Next came “Bhavana Buti Taila”, priced at ₹76,000 per gram. The engineer spent nearly ₹17 lakh on 15 grams of this oil, borrowing from his wife and family. The third “essential” medicine was “Devaraj Ras Buti”, quoted at ₹2.6 lakh per gram. To buy it, he took a ₹20 lakh bank loan and borrowed further from friends — spending another ₹10 lakh.In total, the victim lost over ₹48 lakh in the name of treatment.

Despite consuming these outrageously expensive medicines, his condition showed no improvement. Instead, medical reports revealed that his kidneys had begun to fail, likely due to the harmful substances in the fake medicines. When he attempted to question the so-called guruji, he was threatened that discontinuing the treatment would worsen his health. Realising the fraud, the engineer approached the Jnanabharati Police Station and filed a complaint. Police investigations have identified the mastermind as Vinay, who is currently on the run. Officers have registered a case and are actively searching for the culprits. Initial findings suggest the group has been targeting vulnerable individuals dealing with private health issues and extorting large sums of money.