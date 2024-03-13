Bengaluru Water Crisis: Use Of Drinking Water Banned In Swimming Pools, Heavy Fines for Violators

The water crisis in Bengaluru has gone from bad to worse with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board announcing a ban on the use of drinking water in swimming pools. As per the new order from the BWSSB, the swimming pools across the city will have to be shut temporarily as the pools cannot be filled using treated water to avoid any hygiene-related concerns.In the fresh order, the BWSSB said a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed if the order is violated. Moreover, additional fine of Rs 500 will be imposed along with Rs 5,000 on repeated violators, according to a report by Deccan Herald. The decision from the BWSSB came as the city is struggling to meet the water demand amid a crisis.

Apart from this, the BWSSB said it will cut down 20 per cent of the water supply to bulk users. According to the BWSSB, the bulk users are those who use two crores litres a day and there are 38 such bulk users in the city.The BWSSB said the cut in the water supply to the bulk users will be done in a phased manner from March 15. However, the BWSSB said the new order will not be implemented in hospitals like NIMHANS, Command Hospital and Victoria Hospital among others. Earlier, the BWSSB had banned the usage of drinking water for car washing, construction, gardening, fountains and maintenance works. The agency had allowed treated water for the above works.

Also Read: Bengaluru's Water Crisis: BWSSB Plans to Ban People from Using Drinking Water for Gardening and Vehicle Washing

In response to the water shortage issue, the state unit of the BJP staged a protest at Freedom Park, urging the state government to take action. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the Congress government for releasing water to Tamil Nadu instead of addressing the water crisis in Bengaluru. He claimed that neither Chief Minister Siddaramaiah nor Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the water-stressed areas of the city to understand the difficulties faced by the people. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has accused the BJP of playing politics with the water shortage issue in Bengaluru. He said the BJP should approach the central government and seek permission for the Mahadayi and Mekedaatu projects before protesting against the state government. Shivakumar said that there is no scarcity of water in Bengaluru and that it is the BJP's actions that have created the perception of scarcity. He assured that the state government is committed to providing water to Bengaluru and is working on multiple fronts to address the crisis.