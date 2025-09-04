Bengaluru Yoga Instructor Booked for Rape and Harassment of Teen Student Over Fake Medal Promise

A 19-year-old yoga practitioner has lodged a rape and harassment complaint against a well-known instructor based in West Bengaluru, alleging that he repeatedly sexually assaulted her under the guise of helping her win a national medal. The police registered the case on August 30, invoking Sections 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as the alleged abuse reportedly began when the victim was still a minor.

According to a TOI report, authorities are now attempting to trace the accused, who owns a yoga training institute and serves as the secretary of a related association. The young woman, who has practised yoga for many years, stated in her complaint that the accused had known her since 2019. Their professional association deepened when she began participating in competitive events from 2021 onwards. A significant escalation occurred in November 2023, when she was 17 and travelled to Thailand with the teacher for a yoga championship. She alleged that he sexually harassed her during the trip, an incident that forced her to abandon the competition.

The victim later enrolled at the man’s training institute in 2024. It was there, she told police, that the abuse continued. The teacher allegedly leveraged his influence, promising to secure her a national-level medal and a job in the field. The complaint details that the most recent instance of sexual assault occurred on August 22. A senior police officer was cited by TOI as saying that the ordeal came to light only after the young woman discovered she was pregnant. She had not previously informed her parents about the repeated harassment or the hollow promises made by the accused.