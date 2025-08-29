Best day of my life: Japanese artists call it ‘unforgettable’ after performing for PM Modi in Tokyo

New Delhi, Aug 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a heartfelt cultural welcome from members of the Japanese community in Tokyo on Friday, as he arrived for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

The cultural reception, marked by a blend of Indian tradition and Japanese warmth, left both performers and attendees deeply moved.

In a unique gesture symbolising cultural harmony, Japanese performers dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire welcomed the Indian Prime Minister with a vibrant Rajasthani folk song.

The group also recited the Gayatri Mantra and other Sanskrit mantras as a mark of reverence, showcasing their deep appreciation for Indian culture.

The interaction between PM Modi and the Japanese performers was emotional and memorable. One performer shared their experience, saying, “It was such an impressive experience. I never expected that Modi ji would take a picture with us, so I was deeply moved.”

Another Japanese national, who played the tabla during the performance, expressed his feelings in heartfelt words, blending English and Hindi. “I can’t express it properly, not even with my broken Hindi. There is so much to say, but for me, today has been the best day of my life, its unforgettable,” he said.

The performers’ sentiments reflected the strong cultural bridge between India and Japan, strengthened further by Prime Minister Modi’s outreach and his appreciation of their efforts to embrace Indian heritage.

The cultural reception and face-to-face interactions left many deeply moved, with several individuals expressing their pride, admiration, and overwhelming emotions.

PM Modi is in Tokyo for a two-day official visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The visit aims to deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, with a focus on economic cooperation, technology, Defence, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi last visited Japan in May 2023. Since then, he and Prime Minister Ishiba have interacted on multiple occasions, most recently on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada in June 2025, and during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Vientiane, Laos.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor