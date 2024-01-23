'Best Pineapples Ever': Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Local Fruit in Meghalaya During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (Watch Video)

Rahul Gandhi is in Meghalaya for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has become huge fan of the pineapples he also said that this is the best pinapples that he every had.

Rahul Gandhi Said,“Today, when we were driving here, we stopped and tasted some pineapples. There was a daughter and a mother selling pineapples on the side of the road. In my entire life, I have never had such delicious pineapples. Immediately after I had it, I called up my mother and said I am bringing some of the best pineapples in the world for you."

He added, "Why isn’t the best-tasting pineapple in the world available to the entire world, and why are the farmers in the states not benefiting from selling it to the rest of the world?" Gandhi said that the world can't have these pineapples because infrastructure has not been developed.

I've never had such delicious pineapples before, thank you Meghalaya for this wonderful treat!



Together, we must build a new vision for India that provides farmers and local businesses the infrastructure that can take their products to the world.

