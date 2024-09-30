Bhadrak Communal Tension: Odisha Government Extends Internet Suspension for Another 48 Hours Following Violence

The Odisha government has extended the suspension of internet services in Bhadrak district for an additional two days in an effort to restore normalcy. The move comes in the wake of violence that broke out between two groups following an "objectionable" social media post.

Initially, internet services were suspended for 48 hours, set to end at 2 am on September 30. However, this period has now been extended by another 48 hours to help manage the situation, Satyajit Naik, DIG of Odisha Police (eastern range), said.

Also Read| Uddhav Thackeray in Nagpur Questions Mohan Bhagwat on BJP’s Hindutva, Says ‘Amit Shah Is Coming To Finish Me’.

On Friday, the local administration imposed indefinite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in areas under the jurisdiction of Puranabazar police station to maintain order. So far, police have arrested 15 people, including the main accused responsible for posting the controversial content online.

To enhance security, two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed from the Ministry of Home Affairs—one in Bhadrak town and the other in Dhamnagar. Alongside the RAF, 10 platoons of Odisha Police have been positioned in the Puranabazar area of Bhadrak, with an additional five platoons assigned to Dhamnagar. On Sunday, RAF personnel conducted a flag march in both Dhamnagar and Bhadrak town, attended by the DIG, Bhadrak collector Dilip Routrai, and SP Varun Guntupalli.