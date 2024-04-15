Bhagwant Mann Meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Monday at Tihar jail. The meeting occurred within the confines of the 'mulakat jangla,' a room separated by a glass partition, as confirmed by a Tihar jail official.

He added that Mann and Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, spoke to each other via intercom.

The official clarified that the Punjab CM met Kejriwal under the provisions of the jail manual as a regular visitor. This statement comes after Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh's claim on Saturday, accusing the Tihar administration of preventing Kejriwal from meeting his family and Mann in person.

The officials, however, said that Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and other visitors have been meeting the Delhi chief minister in the same way, twice a week.

Security was already heightened with local police being deployed outside Tihar jail, given Mann's Z+ security status.

The Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.



