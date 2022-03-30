Bhagwant Mann reacts over 'attack' on Kejriwal's Delhi house, calls it ‘Cowardly act'

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday reacted to the violence outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, he called the violence a cowardly act, taking his Twitter Mann said "BJP’s frustration over the crushing defeat in Punjab at the hands of the Aam Aadmi Party is clear now. The attack on the house of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of police is a very cowardly act. It is now clear that the BJP fears only AAP and Arvind Kejriwal."

पंजाब में आम आदमी पार्टी के हाथों करारी हार से बीजेपी की बौखलाहट साफ दिख रही है।



पुलिस की मौजूदगी में मुख्यमंत्री दिल्ली, @arvindkejriwal जी के घर पर हमला एक कायराना हरकत है।



अब ये साफ हो चुका है कि BJP को सिर्फ AAP और अरविंद केजरीवाल से डर लगता है। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 30, 2022

The members of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha on Wednesday staged a protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's recent remarks in the Assembly on 'The Kashmir Files' movie.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, alleged that the protesters attacked the Chief Minister's house.

The party tweeted from its official handle Tweeted party "CM Arvind Kejriwal's HOUSE ATTACKED BY BJP! SECURITY BARRIERS BROKEN, CCTVs CAMERAS BROKEN, GATE VANDALISED, WITH FULL SUPPORT FROM BJP'S DELHI POLICE. All for demanding Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits?"

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the incident and said "Around 1 p.m., some of the protesters breached two barricades and reached outside the CM House where they created ruckus, shouted slogans, etc. They were carrying a small box of paint from which they threw paint outside the door. In the imbroglio, a boom barrier arm was also found vandalised as also a CCTV camera."