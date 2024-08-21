Bharat Bandh: Mass Movement To Protect Reservation Positive Effort, Says Akhilesh Yadav

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, supported the day-long Bharat Bandh organized by various groups advocating for community-based reservation. Yadav said that such "public movements" play a crucial role in curbing "unrestrained government actions."

आरक्षण की रक्षा के लिए जन-आंदोलन एक सकारात्मक प्रयास है। ये शोषित-वंचित के बीच चेतना का नया संचार करेगा और आरक्षण से किसी भी प्रकार की छेड़छाड़ के ख़िलाफ़ जन शक्ति का एक कवच साबित होगा। शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन लोकतांत्रिक अधिकार होता है।



बाबा साहब भीमराव अंबेडकर जी ने पहले ही आगाह… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 21, 2024

"The mass movement to protect reservation is a positive effort. It will instill new consciousness among the exploited and deprived and will prove to be a shield of people's power against any kind of tampering with reservation. Peaceful movement is a democratic right," said in a post X.

Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had already warned that the Constitution will only work if the intentions of those implementing it are correct. When the governments in power will tamper with the Constitution and the rights given by it through fraud, scams and scandals, then the public will have to take to the streets, he further added.

Twenty-one organizations nationwide have called for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday in protest against the Supreme Court's August 1 ruling regarding SC-ST reservation. The groups criticized the decision, arguing that it undermines the fundamental principles of reservation.

