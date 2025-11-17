Bharatiya Kisan Sangh to launch protest against land pooling policy in Ujjain

Ujjain, November 17 The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) is set to hold a fresh round of protest to oppose the land pooling policy in Ujjain on Tuesday.

According to Bharat Singh, Madhya Pradesh BKS Convenor, more than 2,000 farmers from Ujjain and adjoining districts of Malwa-Nimar region will be participating in the protest to raise their grievances.

"Farmers from 18 districts, including from Ujjain, will gather at the Bhumi Mata Mandir at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Later they will march towards District Collector's office and will hold a protest until the Madhya Pradesh government takes back its land pooling scheme," Singh told media persons.

The RSS-affiliated BKS has been opposing the state's land pooling policy, particularly in Ujjain, the native district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav since the scheme was introduced in January this year.

The main concerns over the land policy scheme between farmers and the state government is about acquiring land for building permanent structures in view of the Simhastha-2028.

To acquire a large-scale agricultural land, CM Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government introduced the land pooling policy.

On the other hand, the farmers opposed the state government's plan for building permanent structures, which also include Ashrams for Simhastha Maha Kumbh in Ujjain.

Farmers alleged that "they are being forced to sell their agriculture land".

Farmers or its affiliated organisations, including the BKS, have said that the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is held after every 12 years, therefore building permanent structures, including shelters and other facilities would be of no use for the next 11 years.

"The Simhastha Maha Kumbh, which attracts millions of devotees from all over India and also aboard, is being organised for thousands of years, but no one has ever thought of building permanent infrastructure for the religious festival," BKS functionary Bharat Singh said.

He also added that farmers can use these facilities for 11 years and give them for the Simhastha for one year.

"This is the main issue of the protest. The government wants to build permanent structures in the name of Simhastha while temporary arrangements are sufficient."

It would the fifth such protest by the BKS to oppose the land pooling scheme in Ujjain since February this year.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has held several meetings with BKS representatives at different intervals, however, no concrete solution came out from those meetings.

