Bharatiya Tribal Party announces names of 12 candidates for Gujarat elections

Bharatiya Tribal Party on Saturday announced the names of the 12 candidates for the upcoming elections in Gujarat.

In 2017, the BTP made an alliance with the Congress Party but this time, they will fight alone.

Before the elections, the alliance between BTP and Aam Aadmi Party had also ended.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah chaired a meeting with party leaders in the state's capital, Gandhinagar ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Along with the Union Minister, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and other senior delegates of the party attended the meeting.

Amit Shah, who was earlier in Himachal Pradesh, another state where polls are going to be held this year, returned to his native state in a bid to emerge victorious in the upcoming state elections.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

