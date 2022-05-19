Bharatpur: 5 members of a family die in car accident

Five youths, including three brothers, who went for a drive in a new car in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district without telling their families, died in a tragic accident. The car was hit in the accident. Unfortunately, one of the young man had got married a week ago. Upon learning of the accident, a mourning atmosphere was created at the home of the deceased. The police conducted postmortem and handed over the bodies to the families. Four Bolero passengers were injured in the crash.

Additional Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Singh said that the tragic accident took place at Barkheda village in the district on Wednesday night. There was a head-on collision between a car and a bolero. There were five person in the car and four in the bolero. Everyone was seriously injured in the accident. Meanwhile, ASI Babulal Meena, who was on his way to Gopalgad from Pahadi, saw the injured. He took them to the hill CHC and admitted him. After that, the police also rushed to the hospital.

During the treatment, a young man traveling in a car died. The police conducted postmortem at the health center in Pahadi and handed over the bodies of the five victims to their relatives. Among the dead were three brothers. The fourth was his cousin and the fifth was his nephew. All the youngsters were between the ages of 17 and 25.