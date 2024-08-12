Bharti Global to acquire 24.5% stake in UK’s BT Group

The international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises, Bharti Global, on Monday announced to acquire 24.5% stake in BT Group from Altice UK. Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, said, "Delighted Bharti Global of India is investing in 24.5% of the shares of UK's BT Group. This will support BT's plans to build fibre, roll out 5G and develop services."

Bharti Global is an Indian-origin company dealing in telecommunication, digital infrastructure and space communications. The shares will be purchased through Bharti Televentures UK Ltd, a company established and wholly owned by Bharti Global. Bharti Televentures UK Ltd has entered into a binding agreement with Altice UK to acquire 9.99% stake of BT Group’s issued capital imminently with the balance 14.51% of BT’s share capital to be acquired following receipt of applicable regulatory clearances, the company said in a statement.

The company said that the investment in BT aims to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to elevating and broadening the India-UK ties.