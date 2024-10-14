Bharuch Drug Bust: Cocaine and Thailand Marijuana Worth Rs 13,000 Crore Seized in Ankleshwar; 5 Arrested

The Gujarat and Delhi police together recovered 518 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore during a late-night raid in the drug-related company in Ankleshwar on Sunday, October 13. According to the Indian Express report, part of the consignment was allegedly smuggled into the country by a Dubai-based cartel, which was recently busted in Delhi.

The Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against Virendra Baisoya, the alleged mastermind of a drug racket who lives in Dubai. Five accused were arrested during the raid on the company. The Delhi Police have taken the arrested accused for further investigation into the case.

#WATCH | Bharuch, Gujarat: Delhi Police Special Cell and Gujarat Police recovered 518 kg of cocaine during a search of a drug-related company in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Its value in the international market is around Rs 5,000 crore...So far, a total of 1,289 kg cocaine and 40 kg… https://t.co/s73aKaoXNipic.twitter.com/O7nMEl2go6 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

According to the Express report, the firm also manufactures other chemical items mentioned on its official website, which was developed in 2016. The Bharuch Police are still gathering information on what chemicals the company was manufacturing.

According to the new agency ANI, a total of 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic Thailand marijuana, worth Rs 13,000 crore, have been recovered in this case so far. The drugs were imported from Dubai and were distributed to the Delhi-NCR area. The drugs were then moved out of Gujarat as ‘medical consignments’ and then handed over to an alleged fake pharma company set up in the name of ‘Pharma Solutions Services’, said sources to Indian Express.