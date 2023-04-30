Bhiwandi building collapse: Maharashtra CM Shinde meets injured in hospital, assures medical assistance

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Maharshtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the Indira Gandhi Hospital and met the people injured in the Bhiwandi building collapsed on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, he visited the incident site and said that the rescue operation is underway and as many as 12 people have been rescued so far.

CM Shinde met with the injured labourers and inquired about their condition.

He also inquired about the two children who survived the accident. The two children have been identified as Prem and Prince.

Three people have died after a multi-storeyed building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane on Saturday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

The CM has also given instructions to provide medical treatment to the injured at government expense.

Earlier on Saturday, he announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the Bhiwandi building collapse, said an official statement.

CM Shinde also instructed the administration that the police, fire brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue teams should carry out the rescue work properly and the injured should be shifted to the hospitals immediately and the treatment should be started.

The incident took place in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday afternoon.

After visiting the incident site, he said that any questions related to redevelopment will be proposed and decided soon.

"Any questions related to redevelopment will be proposed and decided soon. I have given instructions to Collector and concerned officers that they must survey those buildings which are dangerous and can collapse anytime during monsoon season," he added.

As soon as the information was received, a police team including the fire brigade and disaster management were rushed to the spot and launched an operation to clear debris and rescue people.

