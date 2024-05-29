Bhoomiputra To Take Over As CM in Odisha on June 9, Says BJD Leader VK Pandian (Watch Videos)

Balasore, May 29: The 5T chairman and the BJD leader, VK Pandian, said on Wednesday that a native son of the soil would take over the role of Chief Minister in Odisha on June 9. "I think on 9th June, 'Bhoomiputra' will take over. The one who not just speaks Odia but lives in the hearts of the people of Odisha will be the Chief Minister. On 9th June, between 11:30 am to 1 pm, the son of the soil will take over as the Chief Minister," Pandian said.

The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases, from May 13 to June 1. Hitting out at the central government over the coal royalty amount, 5T Chairman and the party's leader VK Pandian said that the Centre is taking Rs 60,000 crores from Odisha and repaying only Rs 4,000-5,000 crores alleging that they are taking away all the profits.

#WATCH | On ECI's action against officers in Odisha CMO, 5T Chairman and BJD leader VK Pandian says "It is very unfortunate that the Election Commission has taken action against some of the officers who are working in the CMO. I would say that those two officers are outstanding…

"The central leaders and CMs who are coming to Odisha repeatedly, their campaign will not have an impact because they have not done anything for Odisha. They are taking Rs 60,000 crores from Odisha and repaying only Rs 4,000-5,000 crores and are shedding crocodile tears saying that Odisha is a mineral-rich state. Coal is one of the biggest minerals from Odisha, you take Rs 27,000-30,000 crores and give Rs 4,000 crores to Odisha. Why can't you revise the coal royalty for the last 20 years?" Pandian said.

"The people of Odisha can understand what the Center takes away from Odisha. Yes, we are mineral rich but where are you allowing us to get the profit out of minerals? You are giving us pollution and taking away all the profits," he added. Exuding confidence in the BJD's win in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, Pandian said that the people of Odisha will not be swayed away by the statements of central leaders and chief ministers who are coming to the state for their campaign.

"The people of Odisha will not be swayed away by central leaders and Chief Ministers' statements. If they have done something for Odisha definitely their visit will have an impact and if they have not done anything and they are shedding crocodile tears, the people of Odisha are smart enough to understand this," the BJD leader said. The BJD leader also criticised the Election Commission for suspending an officer working as special secretary.

"It is very unfortunate that the Election Commission has taken action against some of the officers who are working in the CMO. I would say that those two officers are outstanding officers of Odisha and both of them have played a great role in controlling Naxalism in Odisha risking their lives. I think they have been awarded by the highest authorities in the country for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice. This is very unfortunate and it is as per the design of BJP which cannot digest imminent defeat in the hands of BJD and it cannot stand against the popularity of Naveen Babu and his sway over the people of Odisha," he said.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (#ECI) suspended senior IPS officer DS Kutey who was working as special secretary to #Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Senior IPS officer has been charged with directly exerting undue influence on the conduct of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.

Odisha is seeing simultaneous polls to both Lok Sabha and the assembly. The assembly and Lok Sabha polls in the BJD-ruled state are being held across four phases, from May 13 to June 1. Navin Patnaik, who has been in power as the chief minister since 2000, is seeking a record sixth term in simultaneous state elections. The counting of votes for all phases in the state and elsewhere in the country will be held on June 4. In the last assembly elections in 2019, the BJD won the maximum number of seats, winning 112 out of the 146 seats. The BJP won 23 seats, while Congress had to be content with just 9.