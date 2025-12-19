Bhopal: Businessman Commits Suicide After Heavy Losses in Online Games

Businessman found hanging inside his shop in a business park of Ayodhya Nagar, Madhya Pradesh after loosing lakhs of rupees in online games. Suicide note was recovered from the deceased, in which he stated that he took this step after losing lakhs of rupees in online games. Police has registered a case, conducted a post-mortem examination, and handed over the body to the family. Suicide note has been seized, and an investigation into the matter is underway.

As per the Amar Ujala report deceased, 32-year-old Shivan Gupta in Sharda Nagar, behind the Ayodhya Nagar police station. On Wednesday December 18,2025 , Shivan left home for work but did not return. On Thursday morning, a security guard in the area saw the shop's shutter open and, upon checking, found Shivan hanging inside. Adarsh, who arrived at the scene after being informed, notified the police.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Stranger Over Refusal to Lend Rs 10 to Buy Alcohol

Police registered a case, conducted a post-mortem examination, and handed over the body to the family. A suicide note was found on the deceased, in which he stated that he committed suicide after losing 30 to 35 lakh rupees in online games. The police have seized the suicide note and started an investigation into the matter.