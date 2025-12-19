Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Stranger Over Refusal to Lend Rs 10 to Buy Alcohol

Andhra Pradesh: In unexpected turn of events teenager killed a stranger for allegedly refusing to lend him money to buy liquor. According to PTI, 17-year-old, who was allegedly in an intoxicated state, approached the victim, identified as Tataji near liquor shop and asked for money to purchase alcohol.

This incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. Police told PTI that , minor boy hit Tataji after being denied to buy alcohol. As both did not know each other, victim refused, leading to an argument. Following which he allegedly hit by stabbing victim 20 meters away from liquor shop. Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103(1) and are investigating.

In Separate incident, a 15-year-old Std X student stabbed his classmate to death in the presence of other students and a teacher in the classroom. This incident occurred at private coaching center in Rajgurunagar, about 45km from Pune, around 9am on Monday. According to TOI, after committing crime he fled from the spot with his accomplice. The two reached the Khed police station, where the police detained the attacker and were questioning his accomplice. The police have recovered the knife used in the crime from the spot.

Khed police officer said, victim Std X students of the same school and were going to the same coaching centre in the town. The victim's family initially refused to claim the body, insisting on strict action against the assailant. They relented after assurances that appropriate measures would be taken.