Bhopal farmers want Geographical Indication tagging for Narmadapuram’s jackfruit

Bhopal farmers are now demanding Geographical Indication(GI) tagging for jackfruits of the Narmadapuram belt because of its special taste. There is high demand for Narmadapuram's jackfruit in markets of the state capital. According to the officials, this year has witnessed a high amount of Jackfruit and it has flooded the market in many cities of the state. Hoshangabad belt has given the most contribution to it.

Farmers also said that there is zero investment in its cultivation Jackfruits cost Rs 40 per kilogram in the market in the state capital.

“Narmadapuram belt has been good for crops. Jackfruit needs no investment and gives all profit to farmers for 30 to 40 years. So it is good for farmers from an economic point of view. As far as GI tagging is concerned, the history of plants has to be explored but it is true that there is a special taste of Narmadapuram’s jackfruit,” said JR Hedau, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Narmadapuram.

Farmer's leader Kedar Sirohi said, “Officials should go for GI tagging for jackfruit of Narmadapuram belt. Crops of the Narmadapuram belt have a special taste due to nutrients which plants get from Narmada river. So jackfruit in this area has a special taste. This is the reason, there is a high demand for jackfruit of Narmadapuram belt. Farmers are getting good profit. It is true that there is zero investment in jackfruit cultivation.”