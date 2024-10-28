Bhopal: Former Chhattisgarh DGP Shrimohan Shukla’s Son Tushar Shukla Dies by Suicide Due to Mental Stress

The son of a Former Chhattisgarh DGP Shrimohan Shukla, Tushar Shukla committed suicide on Saturday evening, October 27, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. According to the FPJ report, the 54-year-old slashed his own throat and wrist with a blade.

According to the Bhopal ACP Chandra Shekhar Pandey, the reason behind committing suicide was mental stress, and the dead body has been handed over to the family.

"PS Kamla Nagar received information on October 26 from Hazira Hospital about the suicide of a person named Tushar Shukla s/o Mohan Shukla. We have not received the postmortem report yet. The dead body has been handed over to the family... The primary reason of the suicide is suspected to be mental stress," Pandey added further.

After the incident, the family rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The reports suggest that he has been in depression for the last two years. The family of retired DGP lives in Vaishali Nagar of Kamla Nagar of Bhopal city. On Saturday evening, Tushar cut the vein of his hand with a blade in his room. When he realized that cutting the vein of his hand would not kill him, he slit his throat after.

After his wife Saumya Shukla noticed this, she shouted, and following this, his song also and others rushed him to the Hejla Hospital, where the doctors here declared him dead. It was reported that he had attempted suicide twice earlier by cutting the vein of his hand.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.