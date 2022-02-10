Bhopal: Health department opens clinic in a public toilet

In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the health department has started a new experiment called Sanjeevani Clinic in a public toilet. It is claimed that the slum dwellers are getting special assistance through this. In fact, the clinic was started in 2020. But the citizens were a little confused to get treatment in such places. Gradually, it became popular among the people. Because they no longer needed to go to public health centers for minor treatments. Today, at least 40 to 50 patients visit Sanjeevani Clinic every day. As there is a clinic with accessible toilets, the citizens have started getting health facilities near their homes. There was a foul odor as there was a closed toilet here to start the clinic. But the picture changed with the improvement and cleaning work. Whether it is patients coming here for treatment or doctors, everyone is very happy with the system. The clinic starts at 9 am and closes at 4 pm. The clinic offers ENT, OPD, screening, maternal and child health, juvenile health, and many more. The important thing is that there is no charge for this.

The clinic, which was started in Bhopal, was not getting space before. Therefore, they decided to start this clinic in a closed toilet. Awareness was created among the people by transforming the area and starting a clinic. Now a large number of people come to this hospital and treat their children as well. Patients come to OPD for common ailments like blood pressure, diabetes test.