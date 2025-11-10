Bhopal Shocker: Model Found Dead, Boyfriend Disappears After Hospital Drop

A 27-year-old model was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhopal on November 10. The girl’s boyfriend dropped her at a hospital on Indore Road, Bhainsakhedi, during the early hours of November 10. After dropping her off at the hospital, her boyfriend fled the spot. Doctors called the police after they declared the girl dead. Police took the girl's body into their custody and are currently investigating the case. The body is sent for a post-mortem at Gandhi Medical College. The post-mortem is being conducted at the hospital, and the deceased girl’s family and a magistrate are present at the hospital.

The victim is identified as Khushboo Ahirwar, aka Khushi Verma. The victim’s family claims that she was murdered. They are saying that there are visible injury marks on the girl’s face, shoulders, and private parts. Head constable Prateek Kumar said that Khushboo lived with a man named Kasim. They were in a live-in relationship. He took her to the hospital when her health deteriorated, and he ran away from the hospital. Khushboo’s mother, Laxmi Ahirwar, said that Khushboo mentioned Kasim on a phone call with her sister, but she did not share many details about him.

The family has been unable to contact her for the last three days. When they tried to reach Kasim, he remained unreachable, too. Khushboo’s mother alleged that her daughter was brutally murdered. Her mother demanded justice and said that her face was swollen and her private parts were injured.

Police have launched an investigation into this case. They are looking for Kasim. After investigation, they can determine the exact cause of the death.

Khushboo was an active user of social media. She had over 12,000 followers on Instagram. She created an account named Diamond Girl on Instagram. She was a college dropout. She has been living in Bhopal for the last three years. She took up modeling jobs as she wanted to work as a model, and to survive in the city, she also did part-time jobs.