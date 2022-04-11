BHU Open Book Exams to be starts soon, check dates
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 11, 2022 04:50 PM2022-04-11T16:50:28+5:302022-04-11T16:50:53+5:30
BHU OBE semester 1 Bachelor of Science is likely to conduct from Monday, April 18, 2022. The first exam ...
BHU OBE semester 1 Bachelor of Science is likely to conduct from Monday, April 18, 2022. The first exam will be in Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Molecular Biology. And the exam will be concluded on April 29, 2022. The subjects are Structure and Bonding (Section A), Organic Chemistry-1 (Section B), Statical Methods, and Probability.
The exam will start at 11 am and will end at 3.30 pm. BHU has also released an official statement on Twitter that reads “Programme of Open Book Examination of BSc (Hons) Semester 1 Examination 2021-22, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University. Good luck, students!!!!”
BHU OPEN BOOK EXAMINATION INSTRUCTIONS
- Candidates need to affirm the dates of perspective papers they are scheduled to appear on.
- Students can contact the exam controller for any discrepancies.
- The program is tentative and subject to minor changes.