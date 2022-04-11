BHU Open Book Exams to be starts soon, check dates

BHU OBE semester 1 Bachelor of Science is likely to conduct from Monday, April 18, 2022. The first exam will be in Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics, and Molecular Biology. And the exam will be concluded on April 29, 2022. The subjects are Structure and Bonding (Section A), Organic Chemistry-1 (Section B), Statical Methods, and Probability.

The exam will start at 11 am and will end at 3.30 pm. BHU has also released an official statement on Twitter that reads “Programme of Open Book Examination of BSc (Hons) Semester 1 Examination 2021-22, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University. Good luck, students!!!!”

BHU OPEN BOOK EXAMINATION INSTRUCTIONS