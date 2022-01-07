Bhubaneswar: Tapaswini Express gets Rajdhani-like LHB coaches

In order to provide enhanced safety and comfortable ride, Indian Railways on Thursday replaced the conventional coaches of 18452/18451 Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the Puri-Hatia-Puri Tapaswini Express with Rajdhani-like coaches through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

Speaking at the occasion, Vaishnaw said that no project would be delayed for fund constraints. He also directed officials to speed up the works on war foot basis so that, ongoing projects will be completed at the earliest. He also highlighted the progress of Khurda Road-Balangir project.

On Friday, the Union Railway Minister will also lay the foundation for the development of the second entry of Cuttack Railway Station. He will also inspect the Cuttack Railway Station and will review the development and amenities at Station.

According to Railways, the Development works for second entry will have facilities like Parking for two/three/four wheelers, pickup and drop point, parking for ambulance, VIP vehicles, etc, including a wider approach road.

Thereafter, Railway Minister will also flag off of first MEMU passenger train from Balasore to Bhubaneswar at Balasore Railway Station in the noon and will lay the foundation stone for the development of train line from Balasore to Nilgiri Station for train traffic convenient in the afternoon.

He will also inaugurate the Development Works at Basta Railway Station. Vaishnaw will also lay the foundation stone for new station building at Jaleswar Railway Station in the late Friday afternoon.

( With inputs from ANI )

