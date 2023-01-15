Bhupendra Kumar Modi's trilogy examines the intricacies of Hinduism

New Delhi, Jan 15 Right from a young age, Bhupendra Kumar Modi, an Indian-born Singaporean businessman and philanthropist whose vision is evolved in the motto of 'One Sun, One Earth, One Family, One Future' had the opportunity to interact with various religious groups in the country and listen to their philosophic discourses.

"What impressed me most was the philosophy of the Hindus, which in the plenitude of its wisdom and range of its thoughts seemed unsurpassed. It answered many questions that arose in my questioning mind relating to life and even after life," he says.

The quest led to his authoring three books over an 11-year-period that examine the nuances and intricacies of Hinduism. Now released as a set, these three books are a valuable one-stop guide to all that there is to be known about what is perhaps the oldest religion in the world.

"It was while studying Chemical Engineering at Banaras Hindu University that I began to see the scientific basis of Hindu thought. It became dear to me that there was more to Hindu mythology than met the eye. Behind every story was a proven theory that latter day science has since attested to," Modi, the son of Gujarmal Modi, the founder of the Modinagar industrial township on the outskirts of the national capital, writes in the first book, "Hinduism, The Universal Truth".

"I had the privilege, both while studying abroad and during my frequent business trips to countries in Europe American and the Far East to meet friends professing other religions and I could notice the vast difference between Hinduism or Sanatana Manna and the newer religions. It fell to my part to explain to these friends such as were interested in knowing more about Hinduism what 'Sanatana Dharma' is all about," Modi writes.

The second book, "India and Hinduism", is the Big Bang, pointing to the three power centres of the world three countries with a population of over 250 million India

