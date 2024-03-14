Bhutan Primer Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay Arives in India On 5-day Visit

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has arrived in India to begin his five-day visit to India till March 18. This is his first foreign trip after assuming the charge in January. He is expected to hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, announced the Ministry of External Affairs. "The Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment, and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan will accompany the Prime Minister of Bhutan," said the MEA in an official statement. Tobgay will also visit Mumbai during his visit.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dasho Tshering Tobgay arrives in India on an official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey welcomes him, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jIV4S8JAAE — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

“India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels. The visit of the prime minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in our unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan,” the MEA added.In January, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra travelled to Bhutan on a three-day trip, in the first high-level visit from New Delhi after the formation of the new government under Tobgay. The Bhutan PM's visit to India comes against the backdrop of China and Bhutan looking at an expeditious resolution of their festering boundary row that could have major implications for India’s security interests. India has been keeping a close eye on the negotiations between Bhutan and China as they could have implications for New Delhi's security interests.

